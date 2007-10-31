Tin Cans Get a Stylish Makeover as Desktop Speakers

Boost Mobile has teamed up with graffiti artists Mint, Serf and designer Dean Bradley to produce a set of unique speakers shaped like tin cans. Inspired by the tin can walkie-talkies of childhood, these 5-inch speakers won't crank out a ton of sound, but they will be compatible with just about anything you can throw at them including: mp3 players, phones, iPods, desktop computers, DVD players, laptops, game consoles, and more. Pricing details and a release date have not been made available. [Strangeco via Complex via TechDigest]