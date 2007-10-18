Time to Upgrade: The Best DSLRs for Under 600 Bucks

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

dslrroundup.jpgLaptop Mag's running a roundup of "the best DSLRs under $800," but all of them actually go for around $500 (w/ lens), Sony's A100 excepted, which is just under $600. Of the group—Canon Digital Rebel XT, Nikon D40, Pentax K100D and Sony Alpha A100—they ultimately side with the D40, but truth be told, there isn't a world of difference between them all. They're all great cameras for the money, really—it comes down to personal preference.

Another note: If you're looking to spend all the way up to $800, the XT and D40's bigger brothers, the XTi and D40x, are both available with a lens for under $700 from Amazon, and Newegg's throwing in a free 1GB CF card and 60GB external hard drive with the XTi. You can't go wrong either way. [Laptop Mag]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

