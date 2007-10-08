Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Tie Fighter Desk/PC Mod Makes Us Resent Our Desks

tfgi.jpgOMFG! It is a Tie Fighter, yet it seems to be functioning as a computer and a desk. If that was not enough to get you so excited you pass out, perhaps the light up feature of the main body shall do the trick? There you go.

TiFi2.jpgTiFi3.jpgTiFi4.jpgTiFi1.jpg

Sorry folks, not much is known about this sweet mod, except that it is freaking sweet. It was posted up by those great guys at Techeblog and it appears the work is thanks to one of their readers named Jake. Well Jake, if you are reading, we want to know what is inside your Tie Fighter (not a euphemism), so drop us a line. BTW, great work. [Techeblog]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles