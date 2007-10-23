Those wildfires in Southern California are getting dangerously close (as close as 100 yards) to some of our favourite companies, as Sony, HP and Broadcom have shut down business for the day and evacuated their offices. Some employees have or will lose homes to the fires, which frankly sucks balls. Stay safe guys! [KUSI]
