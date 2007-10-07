Lev is a thereminbot who last week got a new robot friend called Thumpbot. The thereminbot is a robot who plays the theremin, an instrument which usually has two radio antennas and radio frequency oscillators to generate sounds without being touched. Thumbot, on the other side, uses boxes and other objects to add the percussion track in this amazing interpretation of Gnarls Barkley's Crazy, with the "help from a 20-year-old MT32 synthesizer." Ranjit Bhatnagar, the author, says that "Lev is a bit out of tune, but hey, robots!." Still, Ranjit, we absolutely love it. [Moonmilk]