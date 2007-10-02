The World's Brightest Cycle Lamp Is Called Betty

Betty is a 22-watt, 1400-lumen bicycle lamp that you can buy from Gretna Bikes. And it's expensive—at 84Â¢ per lumen, the grand total is $1,185. It is, however, the light of all lights for cyclists— just have a look at what it can do below. There's a custom-designed lens system for optimal beam quality and seven top-grade LED lights. Its three modes include a low power-consuming emergency mode, which gives you up to two weeks' light using just 0.25W. Using its strongest battery, it will last all night for a month. But is that worth $1,185? Depends how safe you want to be. [Lupine via Book of Joe]