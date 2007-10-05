We're pretty sure this has been around for a while, but we have to say that the name Pantman F1 is pretty much the best name for a pants press ever. It's not just Pantman, it's the Pantman F1—which brings smooth, pressed pants at F1 speeds. The thing's only $US149, which is a slightly high price to pay for wrinkle-free pants, but you do get the honour of claiming that you own a Pantman F1. Our only question is: can I pants it? [Reliable Corporation]