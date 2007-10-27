A medical device company called PMI has developed the i60, a robotic articulating endoscopic linear cutter that can "place four rows of medical grade titanium staples in tissue while simultaneously cutting between them." What's more, it has articulation capabilities that are similar to the human wrist, which makes it easier for surgeons to get to those hard to reach areas. It is also capable of making me pee my pants a little. [Product Page via Medgadget]
The i60 Robotic Surgical Instrument Scares the Hell out of Me
