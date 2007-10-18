The huggable Chumby Wi-Fi widget box is on sale for $180 in latte, black or pearl. But it's still just for the hardest core: "The Chumby Store is currently only accessible to customers by invitation only." [Chumby]
The huggable Chumby Wi-Fi widget box is on ...
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.