The Gadget Wars, Who Won/Lost Last Week?

Sumo%20Experience%27s%20Adult%20Sumo%20Suits.jpgEvery week is a battle. There's seldom any bloodshed, and generally no tears. But every week is a battle for the consumer mind and the consumer heart. Here's the way we saw things this week: one winner, one loser and one company that's sort of treaded water despite big announcements.+ Gateway With the release of their XHD3000 Extreme HD, Gateway smacked big display leaders Dell and Apple aside the head. 2560x1600 resolution, or 1600p, is what having a premium monitor is all about. Overkill.

- RIAA Yeah, they technically aren't a tech company, but they certainly made a lot of gadget consumers sick this week when a court ordered that defendant Jammie Thomaspay the RIAA $222,000 in damages for 24 stolen tracks. And never forget this quote from Sony BMG during the trial: "When an individual makes a copy of a song for himself, I suppose we can say he stole a song." Making "a copy" of a song you bought is "a nice way of saying 'steals just one copy.' "

= Microsoft Microsoft released their long-rumored Zune 2. A new flash model will compliment the updated classic players, and the new Wi-Fi syncing is available on all old Zunes, too (very classy). But we want even more from a new model this late in the DAP game. And losing major Microsoft Game Studios development company Bungie, even with secure rights of the Halo canon, was a knock to this industry giant.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

