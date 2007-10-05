The Fastest Casio Exilim Camera Ever Doing 60 FPS Still or 300FPS Video

Pop Sci took a trip to Casio headquarters in Tokyo to scope out Casio's new camera, which uses a CMOS image sensor and a processor that clearly possesses some snappiness to shoot 60 6-megapixel shots or 300 video frames per second. (We saw this at IFA but didn't get a chance to fire it off.) Unfortunately, this Flash-fast camera is only a prototype (they haven't even come up with a name yet, the thing is so fast) and it's entirely possible they might not put out a consumer model, though Sean thinks it "looks pretty darn close to a real product." Cross your fingers in slo-mo. [Pop Sci more specs on Giz]
