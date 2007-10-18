The EFF is getting ready to battle tech patents that they'd argue should be revoked and are in many cases being used to the extent of abuse. The list has a number of vague patents I'd previously never seen before, but they've also got some big names like Nintendo (emulator patents) and Clear Channel (live recordings of concerts) on the list. The EFF hopes to have some of these patents revoked or altered to more fair effect. [Wired]
The EFF'd Up Patent Hit List (10 Sleaziest Patents Ever?)
