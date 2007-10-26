The Boynq Wake Up: Just When You Were Getting Sick and Tired of iPod Docks

If you are anything like me, the whole iPod dock thing is getting way, way old. However, one look at this stylish Boynq Wake Up iPod Dock Alarm Clock is (almost) enough to make you fall in love with iPod docks again. The Wake Up isn't just a pretty face however, because it also features a 20-watt amp, a wireless remote that can be docked in place of your iPod, video out so you can play movies on the TV, and an FM radio. If you live in Europe you can get it now for around $185, but there is no word on whether or not those of us in the States will be able to do the same anytime soon. Also available in black. [Boynq via TRFJ]