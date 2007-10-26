The Adidas Phone (With Help From Samsung)

If we told you to picture a phone with the Adidas branding on it, would you picture something spectacular, or something more along the lines of a 2-megapixel slider with FM radio, MP3 player and an EDGE connection? Right. At least the phone, manufactured by Samsung, has actual sport functionality with a pedometer and heart-rate meter. With that kind of equipment, this phone could have been a Nike+iPod Sport Kit and a cellphone all in one—something we're still eagerly awaiting. [GSMHelpDesk via Crunchgear]