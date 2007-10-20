Of all the crazy thing's Thanko's come up with, this USB charger bracelet's probably the least crazy. Instead of having a separate charger that you have to keep close to a PSP, DS Lite or a cellphone by putting both onto a table, this wrist charger lets you wear the power on your person and play/talk like you normally would. It charges from USB in approximately 4 hours and gives 22.5-28.5 hours on the DS Lite (lowest brightness) and 3.5-4.5 hours on the PSP. [Thanko]
Thanko Charger Bracelet Has More Wrist Power Than The Hulk
