Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Terrafugia Transition Flying Car One Giant Step Closer to Reality


Remember that Terrafugia Transition flying car we showed you nearly two years ago? Its makers have been busy since then, and might even get the thing flying before the end of next year.

This summer, they demonstrated the aircraft's automated folding wing, one of the biggest challenges to the design, and it worked perfectly, opening and closing over 500 times without incident. Says Terrafugia chief operating officer Anna Dietrich, "We're building the rest of the first vehicle now. Our schedule calls for us to start flight testing by the end of 2008, and so far we're on track for that."

The next big challenge? Dietrich told us that the company's "designing the power transfer mechanism from the engine to the prop and the wheels." Explained Dietrich, "The engine we're using is already in use in about 70% of Light-Sport Aircraft, the 100hp Rotax 912." The $168,000 flying car will use premium fuel from any petrol station. [Terrafugia, via Technology Review](Thanks, Terrafugia , for letting us use your video!)

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles