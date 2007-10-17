This Terpstra keyboard must be the strangest one yet, but don't be getting worried that you'll need to type on it because it's a MIDI keyboard for musicians. The gigsters will like it because it's velocity sensitive, letting keyboard players put more expression into their music just like when they're playing a piano. Only problem we have with it is there must be a tremendous learning curve with this strange honeycomb-shaped arrangement of the keys. Notice the sharps and flats are in groups of two and three, just like on a piano keyboard, but sheesh, after that, all bets are off. This can't be easy. [Cortex Design, via Crave]
Terpstra MIDI Keyboard, for Musicians from Another Planet
