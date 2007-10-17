Terpstra MIDI Keyboard, for Musicians from Another Planet

This Terpstra keyboard must be the strangest one yet, but don't be getting worried that you'll need to type on it because it's a MIDI keyboard for musicians. The gigsters will like it because it's velocity sensitive, letting keyboard players put more expression into their music just like when they're playing a piano. Only problem we have with it is there must be a tremendous learning curve with this strange honeycomb-shaped arrangement of the keys. Notice the sharps and flats are in groups of two and three, just like on a piano keyboard, but sheesh, after that, all bets are off. This can't be easy. [Cortex Design, via Crave]