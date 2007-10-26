Takumi Calculator Features Computer Style Keypad and USB Connectivity

When it comes to pressing buttons, nothing beats the sweet tactile feedback a computer keyboard can provide. Now you can experience the same joy whist crunching numbers on the go. As you can see, the Takumi calculator features a computer style keypad, but it is also interesting to note that it can connect to your PC via USB and function as a traditional numerical keypad —which could be extremely useful to laptop owners. Available for around $46 [Product site via TFTS]