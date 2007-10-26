When it comes to pressing buttons, nothing beats the sweet tactile feedback a computer keyboard can provide. Now you can experience the same joy whist crunching numbers on the go. As you can see, the Takumi calculator features a computer style keypad, but it is also interesting to note that it can connect to your PC via USB and function as a traditional numerical keypad —which could be extremely useful to laptop owners. Available for around $46 [Product site via TFTS]
Takumi Calculator Features Computer Style Keypad and USB Connectivity
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.