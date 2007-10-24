Symbian OS's ScreenPlay and FreeWay Enhances UI and Speeds Downloads

In addition to the touchscreen UI we saw in Symbian last week, two new features—ScreenPlay and FreeWay—are coming to add even more sophistication to the platform. ScreenPlay is their new graphics engine that allows transparency and animations without taking up too much more battery life. FreeWay is less visible, but it's a new IP networking stack/architecture on 3G networks/WiMax to allow faster audio/video streaming and VoIP calling. Check out the touch video above again just for a refresher.