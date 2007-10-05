We're not passing any judgment on Symantec's Japanese advertising campaign where they take an Ultraman-like character and have it beat up several black "virus" characters on the street to hype their Norton 360 product. Why? Because it's actually pretty awesome. Way more awesome than the crappy anti-virus ads we get here in the US, which lack distinct a "men on the street screwing with people" vibe. Even if it's slightly and subtly touching on Japanese racism to have a yellow-colored man beating up a bunch of black-colored men. We still approve (minus the racism part). [Norton Fighter via Japan Probe]
Symantec Advertises Norton 360 Antivirus in Japan With Ultraman-esque Character
