SwitchBack Rugged Ultra Mobile PC Unboxed

SwitchBack_PC_Unboxed.jpgIf you read our story about Roper's coveted SwitchBack PC hitting the commercial market, you might've wanted a closer look at the goods. We got one to play around with, and it's definitely a little bundle of bulletproof joy. It weighs in at just 3lbs 2oz all by itself; when you pop on the standard BackPack (USB, VGA, serial port, audio in/out), it hits 3lbs 11oz. We were surprised to see that it had an integrated (and fully waterproof) speaker, as well as a stylus plus mouse-stick for a choice of cursor movement. Even with a 1GHz Celeron, it started up nice and quick, and the screen looked great, albeit tiny. Stay tuned—in about a week, we should have a video of this baby getting put through the paces big time. Can you say "dunk tank"? Our interns can.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

