Sweep-Away Cabinet Vac Makes Dustpans Obsolete

Why use dustpans when you can use this Sweep-Away Cabinet Vac, a genius invention that we didn't even know we needed until we saw it. Instead of sweeping dust and gunk into a pan that you have to pick up and throw away, you sweep it into the vacuum hole on the bottom of your cabinet. The vac sucks up the cat hair and feces like a standard vacuum. All you have to do is empty the vacuum later and you're done. The only problem is that it's $299, and if you want additional accessories like a 30-fit hose, it's $499. Plus, unlike a dustpan, this only works in one room. [Galaxie Vac via Core77 - Video]