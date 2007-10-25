The Tokyo Auto Show is bringing us some wicked concepts, including this Suzuki Biplane motorcycle. Inspired by the classic biplane first introduced by the Wright Brothers, we're a bit confused exactly where the twin stacked wings fit within this redesign, but who knows, maybe Suzuki has made motorcycles fly. Not to mention, there's about a 50/50 chance that you could instantly turn into a super hero when sitting on this bike...which counts for something. Hit the jump for a big pic, or the link for a full gallery. [jalopnik]
Suzuki Biplane Pities Harley-Davidson
