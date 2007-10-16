Video of New Microsoft Surface Table Apps

T3 UK was late to the Surface Table coverage, but they did well by catching a video that shows off some visually stimulating concept apps that Chen wrote about a few weeks ago. I like the pond app that shows ripples on touch, and the multitouch paint app that can read all 10 fingers at once. Too bad these things are so expensive and for commercial use only. But this video? It's free and worth watching. Plus, the techno makes it all exciting and futurish. [Youtube]