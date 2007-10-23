Sun's starting to phase out mobile Java (Java Micro Edition) that's been the standard on cellphones and other small devices in favour of their standard edition, which are made for PCs everywhere. Sun VP James Gosling's reasoning for shifting everyone over to Java Standard Edition is because "cellphones and TV set-top boxes are growing up," meaning they're getting enough processing power to handle all the demands of full-featured Java. What this means to you is desktop-level apps on your mobile devices, and less incompatibility problems on devices due to current mobile Java fragmentation—but cellphones using the old Java ME will be on the market for at least another decade. [News.com]
Sun Scrapping Mobile Java, Moving Devices to Standard Java
