Suissa's Wooden Enlighten PC

Like other Suissa PCs, the Enlighten's case is made of wood meant to last through many cycles of component gutting and upgrading. Unlike the others, this one is built around a MicroATX mobo. This qualifies as art, and is therefore above a certain amount of practical criticism, but I can't get over the fact that wood isn't going to dissipate heat nearly as well as aluminum. Did I mention it is $US16,500?

For that, you get an Intel Quad core CPU or AMD X2 6400+, Nvidia 8800GTX or ATI Radeon HD2900XT, with 4GB of RAM, DVD burner, a TB of HDD and a card that says: "I have too much disposable income!" The power supply is hidden in the block below the plexiglass-faced wood ring. I think this is the kind of computer an architect might want in his mid-century house, but if I'm dropping Civic money on a computer, it's going to include at least three 30-inch displays. Just saying. [Suissa]