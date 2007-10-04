Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Suissa's Wooden Enlighten PC

enlighten478.jpgLike other Suissa PCs, the Enlighten's case is made of wood meant to last through many cycles of component gutting and upgrading. Unlike the others, this one is built around a MicroATX mobo. This qualifies as art, and is therefore above a certain amount of practical criticism, but I can't get over the fact that wood isn't going to dissipate heat nearly as well as aluminum. Did I mention it is $US16,500?

For that, you get an Intel Quad core CPU or AMD X2 6400+, Nvidia 8800GTX or ATI Radeon HD2900XT, with 4GB of RAM, DVD burner, a TB of HDD and a card that says: "I have too much disposable income!" The power supply is hidden in the block below the plexiglass-faced wood ring. I think this is the kind of computer an architect might want in his mid-century house, but if I'm dropping Civic money on a computer, it's going to include at least three 30-inch displays. Just saying. [Suissa]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles