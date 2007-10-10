Strato Cruiser Airship, Floating Along Without Wings or Reality

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

stratocruiser_front.jpgThe rich are different from you and me, so maybe they'll have time to ride in this Strato Cruiser Airship, sitting back and getting pedicures while this helium-lifted carbon fiber blimp lumbers along. The design concept calls for spectacular restaurants inside staffed by star chefs, a spa, private suites, office space, a swimming pool and even a resident DJ. If this all gets too boring for you, the designers also plan to install a bungee-jumping platform. Check out the magnificent set of renderings in the gallery below, but don't start thinking about booking tickets just yet—there's no indication of when or if this fantasy ship, created by art directors Tino Schaedler and Michael J Brown, will ever be built. [Born Rich]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

