The rich are different from you and me, so maybe they'll have time to ride in this Strato Cruiser Airship, sitting back and getting pedicures while this helium-lifted carbon fiber blimp lumbers along. The design concept calls for spectacular restaurants inside staffed by star chefs, a spa, private suites, office space, a swimming pool and even a resident DJ. If this all gets too boring for you, the designers also plan to install a bungee-jumping platform. Check out the magnificent set of renderings in the gallery below, but don't start thinking about booking tickets just yet—there's no indication of when or if this fantasy ship, created by art directors Tino Schaedler and Michael J Brown, will ever be built. [Born Rich]
Strato Cruiser Airship, Floating Along Without Wings or Reality
