What would happen if comic-obsessed Internet nerds remade Back to the Future? This steampunk flux capacitor would replace the normal one, and it would be in the back of a carriage pulled by a steam engine made of brass with leather accents rather than a DeLorean. Also, instead of "Great Scott!," Doc's catchphrase would be "LOL what." This particular example of homemade steampunkism was made as an accessory to a "19th century time traveler" Halloween costume, which makes your "Golf Pro" costume look even more half-assed. [Flickr via Boing Boing]
Steampunk Time Machine is a Prop for the Ultimate Nerd Halloween Costume
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.