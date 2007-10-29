Steampunk Time Machine is a Prop for the Ultimate Nerd Halloween Costume

What would happen if comic-obsessed Internet nerds remade Back to the Future? This steampunk flux capacitor would replace the normal one, and it would be in the back of a carriage pulled by a steam engine made of brass with leather accents rather than a DeLorean. Also, instead of "Great Scott!," Doc's catchphrase would be "LOL what." This particular example of homemade steampunkism was made as an accessory to a "19th century time traveler" Halloween costume, which makes your "Golf Pro" costume look even more half-assed. [Flickr via Boing Boing]