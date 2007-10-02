Starbucks iTunes Wireless Music Store Launch Event

Starbucks and Apple just kicked off the iTunes Wireless Music Store for Starbucks in NYC.

Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz was there, along with Apple iTunes VP Eddy Cue and musical guest John Legend. There were about 50 or 60 people inside the location (it's the largest of several Starbucks shops around Astor Place, some within view of each other). Shultz made a speech, saying the formation of the store will benefit both "customers and artists" by "allowing music to be discovered in a unique way." At the event, they handed out Song of the Day cards which will go out free to customers, and let participants test out the service. After Legend debuted his new single "Show Me," Schultz announced that the singer was the first person to purchase a track from their store in Starbucks, but this wasn't the case: I did it about 20 minutes before that dude.

Tomorrow kicks off the official rollout: 600 Starbucks in New York and Seattle will be wired with the iTunes Store, with Starbucks locations in most major cities to be iTunes'd up by the end of 2008. [Apple - iTunes - Starbucks]