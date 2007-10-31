Star Trek Enterprise Putter Destroys Romulan Birdies of Prey

Although we don't care much for golf, this USS Enterprise Putter actually looks quite cool—if you enjoy Star Trek (we do). The designers didn't actually intend to make this a Star Trek putter at first, but when they saw how the final double-nacelle cylindrical balancing weight design looked so similar to Kirk's baby, they had to go and get Star Trek licensing and make it an official product. The only way we could improve on this is to make it Picard's ship. [Star Trek via Uncrate via Neatorama via Scribal Terror via Signaleer via Boing Boing Gadgets via Sci Fi Tech]