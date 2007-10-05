Stanley Brings out a Pair of Watches, One of them Strange

Ah, Brando. The soft "ping" in my inbox that heralds yet another slice of pedestrian weirdness from everyone's favourite purveyor of odds 'n' sods. And today's offering was no different: a pair of watches from toolmaker Stanley. One sports a 16-position compass, but it's the other one that got me all excited—a calculator watch with 6" ruler. Full specs for both after the jump.

Ruler/Calculator Watch Calculator function with eight digits, "E"(Error)-signs, and decimal point. 24 hour Alarm 6 inch ruler Automatic calendar for the month and date (it adjusts for 28, 29, 30 and 31 day months automatically) Quartz crystal time source for high accuracy and reliability. Sensitive, easy-to-use keyboard for setting the time, date, alarm, calculator operation and changing the mode.

Compass Watch 16 Position electronic compass in English characters display Digital direction indication in degrees with 1 degree intervals Displays hour, minute, second, month, date & weekday 12/24 hour display format 3 Daily alarms Hourly chime signal 1/100S resolution choronograph with 24 hours working range Chronograph with split function & bargraph animation Dual time (TM2) with hour and minute Water resistant to 100FT/30M Night light electroluminescent (EL) backlighting

Both watches come in a nice toolbox, if you like that sort of thing. [Brando and Brando]