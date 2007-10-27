Spy Shop Has Everything the Sneaky High-Tech Sleazeball Needs

In one Akihabara shop, we found a pretty sizable collection of spy equipment. From cellphone jammers and bug finders to hidden cameras and microphones, everything you could possibly need to find out just who this guy is who thinks he can date your ex-wife is available. The most interesting were probably the hidden mics and cams, which were creatively stuck inside such run of the mill objects as a calculator, a pen or a pack of cigarettes. It's stuff like this that makes Akihabara stand out as unique: not necessarily the latest and greatest technology, but the eccentric stuff that you would never find at your local Best Buy in a million years.