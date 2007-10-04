Today is the 50th anniversary of Russia's Sputnik satellite. Sputnik translates into "Traveling companion of the earth", was "23 inches in diameter and 184 pounds, with four feathery antennas swept back like a windblown comb-over from its high-gloss sphere." Some credit the unexpected launch of Sputnik with kicking off the space race. Steven Winn's piece on the satellite is sweeping and moving and every gadget head should give it a pass. [SFGate]
Sputnik Satellite's 50th Anniversary Today
