SpudWare Cutlery, Eat Potatoes With Potatoes

forkspot.jpgMmmm...nothing like eating food with food. And until Hershey's begins manufacture of ChocoWare, the potato-sourced SpudWare eating utensils look like the next best thing. Constructed from 80% potato starch and 20% soy oil, the SpudWare is just as strong and resistant to heat as its plastic counterpart. That means it's only partially disposable.

SpudWare biodegrades in just 180 days, or around 6 months (we rock the division), but since it's completely washable, you can actually get quite a few meals in before your fork becomes...mashed...so to speak. 150 pieces (1/3 spoons, forks and knives) will run you $US20. And while that may be more than you pay for disposable cutlery at Walmart, plastic is pretty much done as a conversation piece. Like, since the 60s. [product via inhabitat]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

