SpudWare Cutlery, Eat Potatoes With Potatoes

Mmmm...nothing like eating food with food. And until Hershey's begins manufacture of ChocoWare, the potato-sourced SpudWare eating utensils look like the next best thing. Constructed from 80% potato starch and 20% soy oil, the SpudWare is just as strong and resistant to heat as its plastic counterpart. That means it's only partially disposable.

SpudWare biodegrades in just 180 days, or around 6 months (we rock the division), but since it's completely washable, you can actually get quite a few meals in before your fork becomes...mashed...so to speak. 150 pieces (1/3 spoons, forks and knives) will run you $US20. And while that may be more than you pay for disposable cutlery at Walmart, plastic is pretty much done as a conversation piece. Like, since the 60s. [product via inhabitat]