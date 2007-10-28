Sprint Sprints to be the First to Agree to Phone Unlocking

Sprint has become the first American CDMA wireless company to begin unlocking their hardware once contracts have been honored. The move will allow other unlocked handsets to function on Sprint's network, but whether the reverse will occur with the other carriers is yet to be seen. For ex-Sprint customers who are happy with their phones but want to move to a different provider, it will not be imperative to purchase a new handset for the switch. This is because the unlocked handsets will function on all compatible carriers across the board. Well done to Sprint for being the first out there to get the, now inevitable, mass unlocking phenomenon well underway. [Boy Genius Reports]

AU: Sometimes it is nice to see our consumer protections writ large by the so called 'free market' of the USA and its efforts to restrict consumer choice. CDMA is more difficult to unlock, though, being SIM card-less. But I'm thankful I live somewhere I can take my phone where I want the second I'm off contract (or when I buy out the remainder of one).