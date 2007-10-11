Sprint LG Rumor Messaging Phone No Longer Just a Rumor

Sprint clearly didn't want Verizon enV users to have all the messaging fun: the LG Rumor looks about the same size as the latter-day enV, with a slideout QWERTY keypad. Features include 1.3 megapixel camera, (new?) Sprint POP3 e-mail client, Bluetooth, a MicroSD card slot and GPS with Sprint Navigation. The catch, if there is one, is that this isn't an EV-DO phone: it runs on the older 1XRTT voice-and-data network only. You can use it as a cellular modem, though it will cost you extra and will only deliver 1X speeds. And unlike the enV, this 0.7"-thick Rumor doesn't come in green: just black n' blue or white n' silver. It'll set you back $80 after 2-year agreement and $50 rebate.Press release:

RumorTM by LGÂ® Making Messaging Easier Rumor by LG, exclusively from Sprint, is an affordable and attractive Sprint PCS VisionÂ® phone that helps you manage your entertainment, data, and voice needs in a single device. Available in two stylish colour options, Rumor by LG puts the convenience of text messaging in the palm of your hand with an easy-to-use QWERTY slide keyboard and one touch access to messaging through a softkey from the idle screen. Whenever you slide open the phone, it automatically populates the messaging menu for you. Text tones can be assigned to a Contacts entry so you can easily identify the sender. Rumor by LG also offers an MP3 music player and a 4 GB capacity microSD card slot so you can take your favourite tunes with you on the go. Additional features include a 1.3 MP camera/camcorder and Bluetooth wireless technology.

ENTERTAINMENT/MUSIC Sprint PCS Vision with advanced services including web access and a POP3 email client Built-in MP3 player with 4 GB capacity MicroSD card slot Compatible with Sprint Music Manager software for easy sideloading* 1.3 MP camera/camcorder with 2x digital zoom Sprint PCS Picture MailSM Easy access to Facebook and other popular social networks Downloadable ringers, screen savers, applications and games

PRODUCTIVITY QWERTY slide keyboard SMS Voice and text messaging One touch messaging access BluetoothÂ® wireless technology Sprint Navigation with visual and audible turn-by-turn driving directions Instant messaging T9 text input Phone as Modem Internal phone book with capacity for up to 499 entries Wireless Backup Built-in productivity tools include scheduler, world clock, alarm clock, calculator, EZ Tip Calculator, voice memo and notepad

SPECIFICATIONS Price: $279.99 MSRP; $79 with 2year contract and $50 rebate 2 colours - black with blue interior and white with silver interior Dimensions: 4.3" x 2.0" x 0.7"; 4.13 ounces Main Display: 1.25" X 1.56" TFT (176 x 220 pixels) Standard Li-Polymer battery: up to 4.5 hours continuous talk time