The Pyxis GPS watch is a versatile gadget for exercise freaks — which also, judging by its looks, doubles as a blunt instrument that the CIA might use against their enemies when everything else has failed. With a gazillion functions, including time, speed, distance and even calorie consumption measurement, you can programme your goals into it, store lap exercises, and even keep your favourite routes on tap. Gallery and more on its other functions below. The Pyxis' GPS means you can find out how many yards from the green you are, as well as displaying hazards such as bunkers and rough, and keeping score for you. There's even a car GPS mode, as well as what looks like a port for connecting to your computer. [AVING]
Pyxis GPS Watch is Designed for Athletes, Not Aesthetes
