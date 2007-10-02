Is your air too dirty to merely filter? Then check out the Antibac2k. This little rotating sphere one-ups all of the gigantic air filtration systems in the US by proactively sending out an air filtration mist that rids your room of bacteria and dust. Think of it as Purel for the air. And if that's not enough, the thing looks like a space age spinning disco ball full of LED goodness. [Product Page via Tokyo Mango]
Spin and Mist Your Way to Cleaner Air With the Antibac2k
