Straight from the translated Korean manual, we finally have some specs on Samsung's latest mighty morphin' UMPC, the SPH-9200. Not mind-blowing, but pretty solid. Besides a touchy screen and WiMax, inside of its flippy-foldy body is a Via C7-M CPU, 512MB RAM, 30GB HD, 20Whr or 40Whr battery (good for 2-2.5 or 5 hours, respectively), dinky 1.3 MP cam, Wi-Fi, WiBro and HSDPA, SIM card slot, 15-pin accessory port, port replicator, and a five-inch, 800x480 screen. But, still no price or word on a US release date. [UMPC Portal via Crave]
Specs Drop for Samsung's Touchscreen, WiMax UMPC SPH-9200
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.