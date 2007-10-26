There was a chill in the air this morning, and it made us start thinking about heating up the place. But who wants one of those metal space heaters that can burn the house down if it tips over when there's a designer space heater like this Plus Minus Zero model that's on its way in December? The $120 object is designed by Naoto Fukuzawa, winner of some such award that says he has designer chops, and it'll be available in these attractive colors. We're warming up to this design so much that it might just be worth it to shiver until December. [Tokyomango]
Space Heater Might Warm You Up With Its Pretty Design Alone
