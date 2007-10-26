The Nippon Seiki Co.'s Wide Vision is a GT-Rish LCD car dashboard kit that not only shows and logs the usual information on speed, rpm and mechanical conditions, but combines it with a nightvision view of the road, rear view camera and some wicked animations to make you feel you are actually flying a Viper Mark VII instead of driving your Honda Civic. The video speaks for itself and to me it says: pew-pew-pew! Make sure to watch until the end to see the amazingly simple customisation feature, as well as the Racing Mode. [Gizmodo Japan]
Space Age LCD Dashboard Converts Your Car into a Batmobile
