Sound Visualization Trick Works Like an Audio Spirograph

There's not a whole lot of explanation attached to this video clip, but this is either white sand, powder or flour (or maybe it's a zillion dollars' worth of coke) showing the shape of sound. The sound waves make the tiny particles organize themselves into symmetrical patterns. We found ourselves mesmerized by the various shapes that pop up and change with certain frequencies. Hey, it's like a crude audio-to-visual converter. Now if someone could just make one of these things that's not so obnoxiously noisy, it might make a great coffee table decoration under glass. That said, you might want to turn your sound down a bit before you play this clip. [Metacafe]