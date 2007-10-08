Sony Set to Launch PCM-D50 Recorder

When the PCM-D1 recorder was launched, we were excited but unsure exactly what about. We are set for much of the same emotional confusion with Sony's PCM-D50, the successor to the PCM-D1. The new iteration has 4GB of internal flash memory in addition to; a Sony memory stick slot, high quality internal stereo condenser microphones, recordings at 22.05/44.1/48/96kHz, as well as in 16 and 24 bit WAV audio. The D50 will be expected to retail at a relatively rock bottom, $599. The PCM-D50 will hit the shops in November. [Brad Linder's Digital Home]