A month ago we ran a well-circulated >rumour that Sony was selling the Cell biz. Today the company formally announced it had struck a deal. Once the $1 billion+ deal is finalized, production facilities would belong to Toshiba, but the result will be a joint venture for producing serious semiconductors, presumably so Sony doesn't have to give up all of its Cell-chip bragging rights. [AFP/Yahoo; Kotaku]
Sony Sells Cell Chip Business To Toshiba
