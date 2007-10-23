Sony Selling Sin with Memory Sticks

In the days when portable flash memory is becoming quickly commoditised, companies like Sony are obviously trying new tricks to differentiate their product. Because now Sony will begin shipping a poker game along with their Memory Stick Micro and MicroVault Midi USB keys in marked packs. The game, Midnight Hold'Em POKER, can be played on your Sony Ericsson phone—it's normally a downloadable title—but the deal will only be offered for a limited time starting this month. After that, you'll just have to wait for the third parties to respond to Sony's bundle with (hopefully) increasingly lewd content that will sour the face of the otherwise Puritan technology industry. [sony via I4U]