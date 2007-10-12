Sony Responds to Bravia Ad Rip Off Allegations/Proof

Despite the fact that the ad agency and studio Sony hired to create their bunny Bravia ad, Fallon and Passion Pictures, clearly and blatantly ripped off LA-based artists Kozyndan, it's standing behind them and denying that anything dickish was done.

Basically, Passion Pictures got in touch with Kozyndan two years ago about working with them, asking for samples to be sent in. They sent Passion a bunch of stuff, including the bunny panorama that was clearly ripped off, and never heard from them again. Then, lo and behold, they then went ahead and made the ad without paying them or crediting them at all. The excuse? Well… there really isn't much of one, other than claiming that the creative-types came up with the idea on their own, somehow forgetting the submissions they previously received. Right. Here's the full statement from Sony:

'There is suggestion that there is a similarity between an illustration by Kozyndan and the new Sony BRAVIA 'Play-Doh' advert. Sony would like to stress that the advert conception, creative and final animation is not based on any pre-existing artwork. Sony Europe, its agency Fallon, production company Gorgeous, and animation company Passion Pictures, assert that the wave, whale and bunnies were arrived at without reference to these artists. In the original script, the rabbits were one of many creatures to cavort around a cityscape. In fact, the location was only finalised shortly before the shoot. The final creative, led by Juan Cabral at Fallon and director Frank Budgen at Gorgeous, was chosen to champion the brand and best reflect 'colour.like.no.other'. Sony enjoys working with experienced and talented creatives and all involvement in a campaign is always credited.'

[Gadget Lab]