Sony Refreshes Cyber-shot T-series with 8MP DSC-T2

Sony's Cyber-shot T-series has just seen a refresh in the form of the new DSC-T2. The 8MP eccentric coloured dresser will have a 4GB internal storage capacity, Memory Stick Duo / PRO Duo card slot for memory expansion, 3 x optical zoom, Carl Zeiss lens, tasty 2.7" 230k pixel LCD touchscreen and Sony's Super Steady Shot technology. The camera uses Sony's favoured front sliding lens cover design, and we're loving the DSC-T2's kooky outlook on life. Checkout the gallery below: The T2 will also have a USB 2.0 connection, HD compatible TV out and Sony's much loved smile detection and face detection technologies. Expect the T2 to hit the stores this December, retailing at $350. That's someone's gift sorted—oh, the crazy Christmas period has started; get ready, people. [Sony Style Japan via Imaging Resource]