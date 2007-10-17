Sony Looking Towards Music and Movie Distribution on PS Network to Revive Flagging PS3 Sales

In a move that reiterates the fact that Sony is putting the PlayStation 3's media capabilities first and its gaming capabilities fourth, they're working on a plan to distribute music and video through their PlayStation Network. In order to boost sagging sales of the console, they want to compete more directly with Microsoft's Xbox Live service with video (along with the PS3 DVR functionality they're rolling out in Europe) instead of gaming, a move that's as back-asswards as you can find. Ask anybody on the street why they're not buying a PS3 and we'll bet you $100 that it's not "because I can't download movies on it." [Financial Times]