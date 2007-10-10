Sony Intros 4x Blu-ray Burner For PCs

Sony offered details on their updated PC Blu-ray burner today, with 4x speeds that can write 50 GB in 45 minutes. The BWU-200S connects to the motherboard via SATA and will burn HD formats to standard DVD as well. The drive also burns to DVD at 16x (one of the first Blu-ray drives to do so), and uses Cyberlink BD for all its playback, editing and burning needs. The BWU-200S starts shipping next month for $600. [Electronista]