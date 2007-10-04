The w580 isn't exactly new— we fondled it earlier this year—but it's now officially available on AT&T in America. The price actually depends on the region, and will be available for $US79 to $US129 with a two-year contract. To refresh, it's a Walkman phone that supports FM radio, TrackID and MusicID music recognition programs, Quad-band, 2-megapixel camera, Bluetooth A2DP, Memory STick Micro, 2.0-inch screen and a pedometer. [AT&T]
Sony Ericsson W580i Available From AT&T In US
